Tynedale Hunt hounds left alpacas 'traumatised'
An alpaca breeder has claimed hounds from a nearby hunt have left her animals "traumatised".
Teri White, from Bingfield Alpacas, said that hounds from the Tynedale Hunt have got onto her land, near Hexham, Northumberland, on three occasions.
Recently, they chased newly-weaned alpacas into a corner, terrifying them.
The Tynedale Hunt said a few hounds did "drift" onto the land but did not chase or harm any animals, and it apologised unreservedly for any distress caused.
Ms White described the most recent occasion, just before Christmas, as "horrendous".
She said: "Newly-weaned animals were chased into a corner and we had to sit with them until midnight to calm them down.
"We have pregnant females who could still easily abort as a result of the stress of being chased.
"It's just not right, we are literally staying here all day if we know they are hunting just to try and protect them, to keep them off the land."
The Tynedale Hunt said the police had investigated the matter and no further action was being taken.
It added that while conducting its lawful activities in the area it would take appropriate measures to ensure the hounds did not get onto Ms White's land.
