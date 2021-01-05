Fulwell Sue Ryder shop seeks WW1 love letter family
- Published
Love letters written by a World War One soldier before his death in battle have been found in a charity shop.
The letters were addressed to Mrs Mary Fortune from her husband George, a Durham Light Infantry private from West Hartlepool who was killed in action aged 27.
They were found in a sewing box that had been donated to the Sue Ryder shop in Fulwell, Sunderland.
The shop is hoping to return the letters to relatives of Mrs Fortune.
"The letters are an important part of history that brings home the sacrifices our soldiers made during World War One," shop supervisor Cathy Duncan said.
"We would love to reunite the letters with one of Mary Fortune's descendants - she could be someone's great, great grandmother."
The letters also contain one from King George V confirming that George had been killed in action.
Efforts by staff to find descendants of the couple have so far been unsuccessful as the address to which the letters were sent no longer exists.
A section of one letter sent from France reads: "We had a little bit of excitement here the other night when there was an aeroplane which had some engine trouble and was forced to land in a corn field which was badly damaged by the people rushing over to see the aeroplane which landed quite safely.
"Best wishes to all at home.
"Love to you + baby I am your loving husband George xxxx."
