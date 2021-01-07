North East and Cumbria elections 'will go ahead' but 'under review'
Local elections in the North East and Cumbria "will go ahead" but remain "under review", officials have said.
Council, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections are due to be held across the region on 6 May.
Elections were postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and there are fears it may happen again.
The Cabinet Office said it was working to "resolve challenges and ensure everyone will be able to cast their vote safely and securely".
Council elections are due to be held in Carlisle, County Durham, Cumbria, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland.
There is also due to be voting for police and crime commissioners for Durham, Cleveland, Northumbria and Cumbria forces as well as elections for the Tees Valley Mayor.
Councils said they have started preparing for the elections.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said polling station locations owned by the council, such as libraries and schools, had already been signed off as Covid secure.
But it said changes may still be required to operate them safely during any elections to be held in May.
Polling stations not run by the council need to be assessed, although a "template risk assessment has been drafted", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said legislation states "the elections will go ahead" in May.
She said: "We continue to work closely with the electoral community and public health bodies to resolve challenges and ensure everyone will be able to cast their vote safely and securely - and in a way of their choosing.
"Measures are planned to support absent voting at short notice.
"Guidance will be published in good time ahead of the polls and this matter will be kept under review."
