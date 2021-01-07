In Pictures: Snowy scenes from across Northumberland
Snow has been falling across northern England with accumulations in parts of Northumberland providing picturesque scenes.
It was particularly heavy around the village of Allenheads, which is 1,325ft (404m) above sea level.
Photographer Owen Humphreys has been out and about documenting the snowfall.
Forecasters predict even colder air will move down from Greenland bringing biting temperatures to much of the UK before a slight respite at the weekend.
