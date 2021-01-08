Kidney donor mum story generates 'overwhelming" response
A mother with two children who both need kidney transplants says there has been an "overwhelming response" after she spoke about how she could only donate an organ to one of them.
Sarah Bingham's son Noah, 20, and daughter Ariel, 16, have the same rare genetic condition.
The 48-year-old told the BBC her "maternal instinct" was to help both of them, but obviously she is unable to.
Since then she has been contacted with offers of funds and organ donation.
Both Noah and Ariel have nephronophthisis, which causes inflammation and scarring to the kidneys.
Mrs Bingham, of Hexham, Northumberland, is a match for both of them, and was all set to donate to her daughter, but then her son went into renal failure.
She said the renal team "had not pushed" her to make a decision, but with both her children in need "you feel this dilemma".
'Phone hasn't stopped'
The family's story generated an "overwhelming response", she said.
"My phone hasn't stopped all day with messages of support. People have offered to donate a kidney, offered to donate money for research.
"It means so much knowing our story is helping raise awareness of how awful kidney disease is for families, and the urgent need for organ donors and life-saving research so others don't have to go through what we have experienced."
Prof John Sayer, a kidney specialist at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital who is treating Noah, said: "It's very encouraging to see how many people are prepared to help a family like the Binghams who are in urgent need of a donor."
Dr Maria Tennant, head of communications at Kidney Research UK, which has been supporting the family, said: "There are not enough transplants available for everyone who needs one and dialysis can be really tough.
"The pandemic has hit us hard and we need support more than ever. We're so grateful to Sarah for sharing her story and helping us in the fight to end kidney disease."
