Morpeth 'predator' hid child sex abuse images in bathroom
A "dangerous predator" who hid pictures of child abuse in a secret compartment in his bathroom has been jailed.
Christopher Standing, 66, of Eden Terrace in Morpeth, was arrested in December after sharing "disturbing" abuse images with an undercover officer, Northumbria Police said.
He was jailed for four years and eight months after admitting seven offences at Newcastle Crown Court.
Police said he was a "calculating offender" and a "danger to society".
When police went to his home, Standing handed over his phone and then told officers he needed to use the bathroom.
He was followed and caught removing another device from a cupboard which had been discreetly built into the bath panel.
A force spokesman said the device had "scores of Category A images", those graded to be the most serious.
Standing admitted five counts of making indecent images of children, one count of distributing indecent images of children and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Det Con Dave Kernaghan said: "Standing is a calculating offender who knew exactly what he was doing - he took great lengths to conceal his device in a special compartment in his bathroom, and then even attempted to get rid of this while officers were in his home.
"It's clear he's a danger to society who cannot be trusted and is someone who has repeatedly shown a blatant disregard for the criminal justice system."