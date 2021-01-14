Covid: Family 'told to leave' Northumberland holiday home
- Published
A family from the Midlands who drove to their holiday home in Northumberland were told to leave by police.
Officers visited a property in Rothbury to investigate an alleged breach of covid rules last week, around the time lockdown was announced.
Northumbria Police said the family was requested to leave and no further action would be taken.
Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, called the trip "pretty stupid" behaviour.
The 200-mile (322km) journey was made when the North East was under the previous tier four restrictions.
The government's guidelines state that you cannot leave home unless you have a reasonable excuse. Holidays in the UK are not allowed, including staying in a second home.
"Unfortunately, it's still the case that some people feel that they don't have to be bound by the rules like the rest of us," Mr Sanderson said.
"Whether that's socialising when they shouldn't, not wearing a face mask or being, frankly, pretty stupid to travel 200 miles to a holiday home.
"It's very tough on the police and very tough on our staff but we will continue to crackdown as hard as we have to make sure that everyone follows the same rules."
Police can issue fines for certain breaches, such as large gatherings. No fine was issued in this case, police confirmed. Forces say officers will engage with rule-breakers first.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We visited the premises and spoke to the occupants and requested they return to their primary address, which they complied with.
"Those involved were reported for breaches of legislation and, as is our standard practice for all enforcement, this was reviewed where it was determined no further action would be pursued.
"We would urge everyone to follow the legislation and guidance which is in place to help protect us all from Covid-19."
