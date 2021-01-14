Covid-19: Older people urged to rebook vaccine over snowfall
- Published
One of the government's seven mass vaccination hubs has asked older people to rebook their Covid-19 jab after snow hit the north-east of England.
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said there was "no need to risk travelling in the bad weather" to the city's Centre for Life.
Appointments can be rescheduled by calling 119.
The trust also said it had "an improved queue system" after dozens of elderly people had to wait for an hour.
Officials said there were extra staff on duty but asked people who still wanted to turn up to only arrive a few minutes before their appointment, and remember a mask.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION We're advising older people who are booked for their COVID-19 vaccine at the Centre for Life...Posted by The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on Thursday, January 14, 2021
Heavy snow fell across parts of the North East and Cumbria on Wednesday night after the Met Office issued an amber warning.
Several crashes were seen, including on the A66 at Stainton in Penrith, and there were breakdowns on the A68 in Northumberland.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert covering the region until 21:00 GMT on Thursday.
