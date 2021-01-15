Covid: Tyne and Wear Metro wants to fine mask-rule flouters
Tyne & Wear Metro staff could be given powers to fine passengers if they refuse to wear a face covering.
Nexus said it wanted its officers to be able to refuse entry to services as well as having powers to prosecute, in a similar approach used in London.
Enforcement is currently the responsibility of Northumbria Police and British Transport Police (BTP).
Passengers are at about 15% of normal levels and Nexus said just 1 in 10 are not complying with face covering rules.
A transport meeting on Thursday also suggested the approach could be expanded to include the North East's buses, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We've been meeting with the Department for Transport because we're aware Transport for London has had some powers for their staff to be able to enforce the wearing of face coverings," said Martin Kearney, chief operating officer officer at Metro operator Nexus.
"I see this as a really good tool for us to have in our chest to ensure we have 100 per cent face coverings, bar those exempt."
In 2020 Transport for London enforcement officers stopped more than 117,000 passengers getting on public transport without a face covering, most of whom then put one on.
At least 840 people were issued fines for refusing to wear one, with more issued by BTP.
Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, thanked passengers for following the rules.
"The take up of face coverings is incredibly high on public transport," he said.
"But there is a small minority who don't get the message, who don't have exemptions and who continue to defy what is basic public health advice."
It was also confirmed that ticket prices will rise by 1.6% from April, with an adult single or all-day ticket set to increase by 10p, and annual passes going up by no more than £7.
