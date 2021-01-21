BBC News

No increase to Newcastle and London terror convicts' jail terms

Published
image captionFatah Abdullah encouraged others to plan terror attacks in Germany

The attorney general's bid to increase the minimum sentence of a Newcastle man who incited a German terror cell to commit mass murder has failed.

Lawyers for Suella Braverman argued that Fatah Abdullah's nine-year minimum term was too lenient.

They also challenged the 14-year minimum term given to Safiyya Shaikh, from West London, for plotting a terror attack at St Paul's Cathedral.

However, judges at the Court of Appeal have ruled they should remain the same.

Abdullah, 35, from Arthur's Hill, was sentenced to life imprisonment in June after pleading guilty to inciting terrorism overseas and engaging in conduct in preparation to assist others to commit terrorist acts.

Shaikh, 37, from Hayes, admitted preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications on the internet.

image captionSafiyya Shaikh told undercover police she wanted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral and a hotel

Representing Ms Braverman, Alison Morgan QC told the court that Abdullah should have been given a 12-year minimum term and Shaikh one of 18-and-a-half years.

Lawyers representing Abdullah and Shaikh disagreed and argued for Ms Braverman's challenge to be dismissed.

The sentences were upheld by Lord Justice Fulford, Mr Justice Edis and Mr Justice Foxton.

