Sunderland Nissan in talks over 160 possible job losses
Nissan has confirmed it is in talks with staff over a number of redundancies at its Sunderland plant.
About 160 office-based roles are potentially affected by the consultation which does not involve production staff, the company said.
"We continually adapt our business to maximise efficiency in line with market conditions," a spokesperson said.
Last week, the Japanese car maker described the trade deal between the UK and the EU as "advantageous".
In addition to confirming the long-term future of the Sunderland plant, Nissan said it will move additional electric battery production to Wearside from Japan.
The factory employs about 6,000 people and is responsible for a further 70,000 jobs in the supply chain across the North East.
On Thursday Nissan announced it would have to temporarily suspend one of its two production lines because of supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, the multinational company said it would not renew the contracts for nearly 250 temporary workers because worldwide demand for its cars had fallen.
