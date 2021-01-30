Covid: Powerchair footballer's family reunion hopes after jab
An England powerchair footballer who has been isolating in his bedroom for nearly a year hopes to be reunited with his family after being vaccinated.
Ed Common, who has muscular dystrophy, is on a Covid vulnerable list and got a call "out of the blue" by his GP.
His only direct contact has been with his mother inside the family home in Hexham, Northumberland.
"I just want to get back to normal and be able to go out and do things with my mates," the 26-year-old said.
Before lockdown, the Newcastle United fan used to train twice a week and meet up with friends.
However, in March 2020, the family decided he should isolate within their home to keep him "as safe as possible" because he has a weakened immune system.
It meant only mum Lorna could go into his bedroom and he was unable have contact with his father Graham, sister Gemma, 27 and brother Joe, 17, who live in the same house.
He received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday and the family will wait for his second dose and immunity to build before they begin to see more of each other.
Ed, who has represented England at the sport's world cup and European championships, hopes to make the world cup squad for the 2022 tournament in Australia.
"I get up, usually watch TV, Netflix and stuff and play with some of my mates on the PlayStation," he said.
"I'm looking forward to getting back to football and hopefully get on to the next England team for Australia."
His mum said the vaccine meant there was "light at the end of the tunnel".
"I knew that he would struggle to fight Covid off if he was to catch it," Mrs Common said.
"We got a call out of the blue saying there was a spare vaccine and they asked if Edward would like to come down to get his and we were on our way.
"I'm over the moon that he has now had it. We still have to be very careful."
Vaccines are currently being given to the elderly and most vulnerable first, with a list of nine high-priority groups being followed.
