Covid: Joelinton investigated by police over haircut photo
- Published
Police will speak to a Premier League footballer and his barber who were photographed together during lockdown.
Newcastle United's £40m striker Joelinton shared a picture of him and Tyneside stylist Tom Baxter on Friday.
Northumbria Police said it will contact the two men and "consider further action". Newcastle City Council has also said it is investigating.
The club said it would take "appropriate action", while Mr Baxter said he "shouldn't have done it".
Hair salons and barbers in England are currently closed under lockdown regulations.
A police spokesman said: "We are aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of coronavirus restrictions.
"We will be speaking to those involved and consider any further action under the coronavirus legislation."
Joelinton was on the bench for Newcastle's 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.