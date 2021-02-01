Ashington woman dies of sepsis after unknown baby miscarries
- Published
A foster carer who was unaware she was 25 weeks pregnant died after developing sepsis caused by a miscarriage.
Leeann Troughton, 44, was hospitalised in December with stomach pains thought to be related to lactose intolerance, her friend Joanne Cole said.
"Bubbly and caring" Mrs Troughton, who had been with husband Richie for about 10 years, died on 22 January.
Ms Cole has launched an online fundraiser pay for the funerals of Mrs Troughton and her baby, Sarah.
Ms Cole, who had been friends with Mrs Troughton for more than 25 years, said: "She was just bubbly and very caring.
"Losing her is absolutely horrific."
Mrs Troughton, who grew up in Newcastle but had moved to Ashington, Northumberland, had been a foster carer for many years and "really turned the children's lives around", Ms Cole said.
The Go Fund Me appeal, which was set up four days ago, has raised more than £4,250 of its £4,500 target so far.
