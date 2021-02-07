Blind kittens found in Peterlee yard need £1,000 operations
Two blind kitten brothers rescued from a builder's yard need operations totalling £1,000, the RSPCA has said.
The cats, who have been named Gabriel and Arthur, were about 14-weeks old when they were discovered in Peterlee in December.
It is believed they were part of a feral colony ravaged by cat flu causing Gabriel to lose both eyes and Arthur one.
With the cats in foster care, the RSPCA is fundraising for the operations.
Sophie Moran-Barker, RSPCA Cat Hub Rehoming Co-ordinator, said: "Gabriel has no eyes but he gets around very well and loves playing with toys.
"Although Arthur only has one eye he has become a real help to his brother and Gabriel is able to follow his lead.
"Sadly, their rehabilitation is not over yet. Gabriel needs an operation to surgically stitch his eyelids together to prevent irritants such as cat litter getting into his empty eye sockets.
"Arthur is also suffering from entropion in his one good eye. This condition means his eyelid turns inward so his eyelashes and skin rub against the surface of the eye causing irritation and discomfort, so he needs an operation to correct this when he is a bit bigger and a bit stronger.
"We will ensure that the kittens get their operations as soon as our vets recommend, but we would be grateful for any help our supporters can give us."
