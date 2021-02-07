BBC News

Woman killed in Horden two vehicle car crash

image captionThe two cars crashed on the A1086 Thorpe Road in Horden on Saturday

A woman has been killed in a crash between two cars.

The woman in her 60s was driving a blue Ford Focus at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday on the A1086 Thorpe Road in Horden when she was in collision with a red Mercedes C220 travelling in the opposite direction.

Durham Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A force spokeswoman said the road was closed for about eight hours while collision investigators worked at the scene.

She said officers are keen to trace the driver of a black coloured Vauxhall type van which, although not involved in the collision, is believed to be a key witness.

