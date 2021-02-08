County Durham barber and customers fined for haircut breaches
- Published
A barber has been fined £1,000 and three customers £200 each for breaching the coronavirus lockdown.
Durham County Council said its officers found the hair stylist operating in the county last week but has refused to say where.
Joanne Waller from the council said the group were "not only breaking the law" but also putting "safety at risk".
Durham Police said most people abide by the rules but those caught breaking them would be "dealt with robustly".
The council has not identified the barber involved.
Ms Waller, the council's head of community protection services, said: "This case should serve as a reminder to businesses to continue to follow the current lockdown rules and government guidance.
"By operating, you are not only breaking the law and could face a large fine, but you are putting your customers' safety at risk and in danger of being fined too.
"The more we follow the guidance, the sooner restrictions can be lifted and businesses can start to reopen."
She said it is a "difficult time" for many traders but anyone "struggling" should apply to the council for a government-funded support grant.
Supt Steve Lon said: "Those who choose to blatantly or persistently ignore the rules can expect to be dealt with robustly."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.