Newcastle councillor Dipu Ahad admits stalking woman
A Tyneside councillor has admitted stalking a woman over a five-month period.
Dipu Ahad, who represented Newcastle's Elswick ward until last year, committed the offence between January and May 2019.
The 40-year-old, of Ilfracombe Avenue, pleaded guilty when he appeared at the city's crown court.
He will be sentenced on 19 April and was granted conditional bail until then.
At a previous hearing, the court was told the woman, who can not be identified, had suffered "serious distress".
Ahad was a councillor for Elswick from 2007.
After being suspended by the Labour Party when he was charged, he retained his seat on the council as an independent until May last year when he forfeited it after failing to attend a meeting in six months.
