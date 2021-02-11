North East temperature drops to lowest in decade
Temperatures dropped to -10C (14F) in parts of the North East overnight, making it the coldest since 2010.
Chillingham Barns in Northumberland recorded the region's lowest temperature, with -9.7C (14.5F) also reached at Kielder Castle.
A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice until Friday across the region.
The lowest UK temperature was -22.9C (-9.2F) in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, making it the coldest recorded since 1995.
The Met Office said thermometers plummeted due to an "extreme freeze".
In County Durham, a team of gritters had been out on the road network since 04:00 GMT following heavy snow on Wednesday, which forced 70 schools to close.
'Abandoned vehicles'
"It's a little bit better, the snow showers have eased a little but those freezing temperatures are still causing problems," said Mark Readman, the county council's highways manager.
"The traffic volumes are less, so there are less people on the road which is a benefit. We do need traffic on salt to crush it and get it worked through the salt and ice so that has caused us problems."
Mr Readman told BBC Radio Newcastle that fewer people had been "stranded" because not so many "sightseers" were travelling to rural areas to check out the snow.
Meanwhile Cleveland Police said it had received reports of "hundreds of people" travelling to Flatts Lane Country Park in Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.
It issued a warning after people were "abandoning" vehicles on Flatts Lane because the car park was full, and more than 30 vehicles were causing "an obstruction" which was "a danger" to other motorists.
A fight was also reported there just before 17:00 GMT.
