Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says someone 'hoped he'd die of Covid'
- Published
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed he has received "vile" online death threats with someone "saying they hope I die of Covid".
It comes after numerous football governing bodies raised concerns to Twitter and Facebook over online abuse.
The 60-year-old, who does not use social media, was told by his children that he had been targeted.
Bruce said: "Some of the stuff I've had has been obscene. You feel the hatred and something has to be done."
He said: "I don't go on (social media), but of course people close to me do and they are sensitive towards their father, of course. Yep, I've had that to deal with.
"We've got to police it better and there are some vulnerable people out there. When I see the nature of some of it, it's totally and utterly vile."
'Absolutely obscene'
He added: "For everybody, these big companies have to police it better and find out who these idiots and morons are who send this vile abuse and make them be punished.
"The abuse I've had, death threats and all this sort of stuff - when I see the referee become a target for it because he has made a mistake, people threatening his life, it's absolutely obscene and totally ridiculous.
"It's really horrible stuff, which I couldn't really get my breath with, really, things like someone saying they hope I die of Covid and all of this."
Asked about the nature of the abuse he had received, Bruce said: "I'm not sure how far back the abuse goes, but I just know that in conversations with my family over the last few days when we've been talking about the Mike Dean situation, it was brought to my attention that I've had it too."
"When I see an experienced referee - whatever you might think of Mike Dean, nobody deserves that."
Footballers including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe, Manchester United Women forward Lauren James, West Brom's Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea full-back Reece James have all received abusive online messages in recent weeks.