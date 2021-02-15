Newcastle talking e-scooter trial begins
An electric scooter hire scheme has been launched in Newcastle to try and encourage drivers to "ditch the car".
An initial 250 of the orange Neuron vehicles are available to pick up in parking areas in the city including Jesmond, and Gosforth.
The scooters, which give voice safety instructions, can be hired for £1 but are free to NHS and emergency workers.
Each one is fitted with "topple detection" so Neuron staff know if a scooter has been dumped on its side.
Single trips will cost £1 to unlock the e-scooter and 18p per minute after that, paid via an app, Neuron said.
Riders must be at least 18 years old and hold a full or provisional driving licence.
Only one person is allowed per scooter which can travel up to 15 mph.
Newcastle City Council said cutting carbon emissions was an "urgent priority" and wants to encourage people out of their cars.
The UK's first trial of e-scooter hire began on Teesside in July but concerns about their safety were raised when two teenagers were caught riding them on the A19.
In 2019 a bicycle hire scheme in Newcastle and Gateshead, run by Mobike, had to be scrapped after a number were set on fire, abandoned or thrown into the River Tyne.
Teddy Howard, city operations manager for Neuron, said: "The scooter will talk to you if you are heading towards a no-go zone and advise you to turn back. If you don't turn back it will just stop."
