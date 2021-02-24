Nissan: Hundreds furloughed over parts shortage
- Published
About 750 workers at Nissan's car factory on Wearside are to be furloughed after the coronavirus pandemic led to a global parts shortage.
The move will see the late shift on one of the Sunderland plant's two assembly lines suspended for one week.
Workers on the affected Line Two produce the firm's Juke and Qashqai models.
The factory employs approximately 6,000 people.
A Nissan spokesman said the late shift suspension would happen next week.
He added: "A global shortage of semiconductors has affected parts procurement in the auto sector.
"Due to the shortage, Nissan will adjust production and take necessary actions to ensure recovery."
The majority of the plant's staff were furloughed in March when vehicle production was suspended at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, but all departments returned after work restarted in June.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.