Hoppings funfair to return after 2020 virus cancellation
- Published
A travelling funfair billed as Europe's largest is to return to Tyneside after the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of last year's event.
The Hoppings, held on Newcastle's Town Moor with about 300 rides and attractions, is scheduled for 19-30 August.
Organisers moved it from its usual slot in June and extended its nine-day run.
The new dates were chosen to allow "sufficient time" for the easing of national lockdown restrictions.
The fair dates back to 1882 and attracts about 300,000 visitors.
'One-off' date
Crow Events, which has taken over management of the Hoppings from the Freemen of Newcastle, said it had been a "tricky 12 months for everyone in the leisure sector" but added it was "optimistic" this year's fair would prove a success.
"The date was selected primarily on the basis of allowing sufficient time for the government's four-stage plan to be successfully implemented, and we were also very much conscious of clashing with other existing events, something that is of course difficult to completely avoid," director Ryan Crow said.
"May and June are key months in the events calendar, but that's being squeezed into July, August and September this year.
"The August dates will be a one-off, along with the extra three days which we'll be running as it's the school holidays.
"It's a wonderful spot to host an event of this size, so close to the city centre, and the Freemen have been fantastic in giving us so much help, as have the city council."
The fair is believed to take its name from an old English word for dance.
The rides and amusements spend the rest of the year distributed between other fairs across the country.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.