Northumberland wildlife centre vandalism 'infuriating'
A nature reserve visitor centre which was rebuilt by volunteers after it was destroyed in an arson attack, has been damaged by vandals.
Four of the hides at the Northumberland Wildlife Trust centre near Druridge Bay were targeted, with windows smashed, benches torn out and sections of walls kicked in.
The trust described the "mindless thug" attack as "absolutely infuriating".
It said the cost of repairs was likely to run into thousands of pounds.
The trust is working with the local police and schools in Amble to identify the culprits from CCTV footage.
Duncan Hutt, director of conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust said: "After all we have put into the reserve, from dealing with the devastation from the fire where priceless recordings of wildlife species were lost, to fundraising, rebuilding, reopening and then closing for a year during lockdown, for mindless thugs to strike is absolutely infuriating."
He added it came at a time when the trust's estate officers were working flat out without the support of many of their volunteers, making it difficult to repair the damage or patrol the sites.
A public appeal in 2010, just after the original centre was destroyed by arson, raised more than £30,000 in one year, and an army of volunteers constructed the new centre which now attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year.
