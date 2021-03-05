Sunderland City Runs planned for June return
Plans are being made for a summer return of the Sunderland City Runs which were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 event has been scheduled for 19 and 20 June in the hope restrictions on movement will be eased in time.
Founder and former world 1500m champion Steve Cram said everything was being done to plan a "safe event".
The runs, first held in 2011, usually attract 5,000 participants.
Cram said the organiser, Events of the North, was working closely with Public Health England and Sunderland City Council.
"We don't know what kind of world we'll be living in in June and we know we may have to put a stop to this, but you have to start planning early.
"We've taken the decision with the council to go-ahead with everybody looking at the health and safety issues so we can have a safe event.
"We are doing the planning now and hopefully look forward to a summer when we can all get back to doing what we like to do."
Participants with places for last year's cancelled events are guaranteed places if the runs go ahead, organisers said.