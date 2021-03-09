Carlisle man 'could have killed wife and son' in crash
A man could have killed his family by pulling a car's handbrake while his wife was driving, a judge has said.
Marcin Rogala, 39, caused the Peugeot 307 to crash through a hedge near Carlisle on 25 June, Carlisle Crown Court has heard.
His wife and young son both suffered whiplash and the car was badly damaged.
Rogala was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years after admitting interfering with a vehicle in dangerous circumstances.
The family was travelling along Brisco Road when Rogala, who was a passenger in the car's rear seat, criticised his wife during a row and told her to stop the car, the court heard.
When she refused because it was not safe to do so, Rogala reached forward and pulled the handbrake causing the crash.
Recorder Abigail Hudson told him: "You could so easily have killed your wife, your son, yourself, or any innocent people travelling in a vehicle nearby."
As well as a suspended sentence, Rogala, of Cavaghan Gardens, Carlisle, was also ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work.
