Dunston woman bruised foiling robbery inundated with gifts
A pensioner who suffered bruises to her face when two men tried to steal her mobility scooter says public support has helped her feel safe again.
Ida Brown, 79, who is being treated for leukaemia, foiled the robbery outside her home in Dunston on 28 February.
Northumbria Police said she has been inundated with gifts, hot meals and messages of support from people.
Mrs Brown praised the help she has received from friends and strangers, the community and police.
She has had security lights and a new CCTV system installed, is having daily hot meals delivered free of charge and will receive more than £5,000 through a fundraising page set up by the community.
Volunteer group Dunston Help For Families has also arranged for a shed to be built that can house her mobility scooter.
Mrs Brown, who lives with her three cats Henry VIII, Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, said: "Everyone has been so good, I've had people knocking on my door every day to ask if I'm okay and people have been bringing me food and flowers."
She said she was not used to the public attention she received after the robbery, adding: "I didn't look very beautiful but I hope it has made a difference and people think twice about attacking someone else."
'Generous and kind'
Mrs Brown was pushed into a wall by the men after she caught them trying to steal her scooter at about 05:30 GMT.
Police are still trying to find the attackers and are appealing for information.
Insp Alan Davison said: "I am committed to trying to identify those responsible for this attack but Ida is in good spirits and feels safe again which is the most important thing for me.
"The support she has received from the community in Dunston does not surprise me. I have policed this area for some time and know how generous and kind the residents are."
