Jarrow care home worker stole £13k from dying residents
- Published
A care home worker who stole more than £13,000 from elderly residents has been jailed for two years.
Miriam Raine stole bank cards from three people at homes in Jarrow, North Shields and Ponteland between March and November 2017.
Police said Raine, of Lulworth Avenue, Jarrow, spent the money on online betting and gaming websites.
The 46-year-old admitted three counts of theft and three of fraud when she appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
'Sick, angry and appalled'
One of her victims, who was in palliative care after being diagnosed with leukaemia, said he was disgusted at being used "as a money machine" by Raine while in a vulnerable state.
He said: "Whilst I'm lying in my bed drugged up so much I had no idea of how ill I was, I was being targeted by one of the people who was meant to be making me comfortable before I passed away."
Another one of her victims was an 87-year-old man with dementia who died before the case came to court.
His step-daughter said Raine's actions were "unforgivable", adding: "Families rely on carers to nurture and care for those who are unable to do so for themselves.
"To think of this woman causing distress to family members and the victims themselves makes me feel sick, angry and absolutely appalled."
PC Chris Rule called Raine's actions "heartless and despicable".
