Angel of the North listed status bid refused
An application to win listed status for the Angel of the North has been turned down.
Campaigners are concerned an A1 road-widening scheme could spoil views of the iconic Gateshead structure.
The Twentieth Century Society (C20) said "once key views are blocked there is often no going back".
But Historic England, which considers listed status applications. said "threat to setting" was not one of the criteria it examined.
Campaigners are concerned a large gantry across the width of the road - part of a £250m scheme to ease congestion - would disrupt views of the Angel.
Its creator, Sir Antony Gormley, has called for the scheme to have the least impact possible on the statue's visibility.
C20 director Catherine Croft said members were now concerned the decision could set a precedent for other structures.
"We appreciate that, with limited staff resources, they need to prioritise, but once key views are blocked there is often no going back," she said.
"It's not just sculptures which are vulnerable in this way, it means that however fantastic a building might be, it won't be possible to get it listed if a massive new development is proposed right next door."
Ms Croft said structures under 30 years old had to be both outstanding and under threat to get listed status.
Historic England said: "Setting, and any threat to setting, is not part of the criteria considered during a listing application.
"While we may take group value and contextual interest into account, it is not a deciding factor in its own right."
The 65ft (20m) Angel was erected in 1998 facing northbound traffic for safety reasons, so drivers would see its full wing span in advance.
