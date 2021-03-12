Sunderland fans raise £138k for charities in cup final tickets
- Published
Sunderland fans have raised about £138,000 for charity by buying virtual tickets for the EFL Trophy final.
Coronavirus restriction mean fans cannot go to Wembley for Sunday's match against Tranmere Rovers, but many have bought commemorative tickets.
The scheme was thought up by fan Peter Richardson and was run by various supporter groups and the club's Foundation of Light.
The Salvation Army, Sunderland Foodbank and Washington Mind will all benefit.
Phil Pollard, vice chairman of Sunderland AFC Branch Liaison Council (BLC) which represents Sunderland fan groups, said he knew fans would rally round.
He said: "The amount raised may surprise some people but there is no surprise for me with Sunderland fans as to what they are capable of achieving."
Mr Pollard said charity fundraisers "get backed every time" by the fans and this one was raising money for groups that have helped people cope with the impact of the coronavirus.
The BLC, Red and White Army and Senior Supporters Association all helped run the fundraiser, which will also donate to the Foundation of Light's charity work.
Meanwhile, excitement has been growing on Wearside ahead of the final, pizza chain Papa Johns, who sponsor the EFL Trophy, have renamed their Sunderland branch Papa Lee's in honour of Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.
Continuing the theme, Stirks Family Butchers have created a pizza-flavoured sausage containing tomato, basil, minced pepperoni and mozzarella.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.