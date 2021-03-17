Driver jailed for Gateshead hit-and-run killing of father-to-be
A driver who killed a father-to-be when he mowed him down after an altercation in a sandwich shop has been jailed for 10 years.
Paul Mallaby, 37, rammed Paul Sammons with his car at Dunston Enterprise Park in Gateshead on 16 September.
Mr Sammons, 31, died at the scene, 15 days before the birth of his son.
Mallaby, from Ouston, County Durham, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court having admitted manslaughter on the opening day of his trial.
The court heard the victim was under the influence of drink and drugs when he went to a sandwich shop run by Mallaby's father shortly before 08:00, with Mallaby arriving a minute later for his breakfast.
Judge Paul Sloan QC said Mr Sammons' behaviour had been "boorish and objectionable" and he became "abusive" towards the shop owner.
As Mallaby went to leave, his father told him to "lock out" Mr Sammons, but "in his intoxicated state" the deceased misheard it as "knock out", the court was told.
As the two men went outside, Mr Sammons began "goading" Mallaby in a "confrontational and aggressive" manner, the judge said.
Mr Sammons threatened to shoot Mallaby and appeared to be trying to retrieve something from the boot of the car he had arrived in.
Mallaby went to his Renault Megane and locked himself inside but he was shouted at through the windows.
After Mr Sammons had turned and walked away, Mallaby drove at about 5mph towards him, running him over and then driving off.
The judge said Mallaby acted "on the spur of the moment at a time when you felt threatened", but his actions were "wholly disproportionate" as it was "obvious" Mr Sammons was unarmed.
'No angel'
Toby Hedworth QC, said his client was not an "inherently bad man" and was unaware of how seriously injured his victim was, saying he believed he has just "clipped the lad".
But the judge said it was clear from the way the car rode up and over Mr Sammons that Mallaby would have known what he had done.
Mr Sammons suffered multiple rib fractures, lung and liver damage and internal bleeding.
Mr Hedworth said Mallaby has expressed "genuine and profound" remorse and, despite being "sorely provoked", accepts there was no justification for what happened.
Mr Sammons' mother Michelle told the court her son was the "most kind-hearted person" and was "fiercely loyal to friends and family".
She said he "was no angel" but she could never forgive Mallaby for leaving her son dying in the road.
Mallaby will serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole and was also banned from driving for 10 years.
