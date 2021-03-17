George Ormond: Newcastle 'should have acted quicker' over abuse disclosure
- Published
Newcastle United "should have acted more quickly" following disclosures of abuse committed by a former youth team aid, a review has found.
George Ormond was jailed in 2018 for 20 years after being convicted of sex abuse offences between 1973 and 1998.
A report into historical child sexual abuse involving several clubs said the Football Association "did not do enough to keep children safe".
Newcastle United said it condemned any abuse and would review the findings.
Ormond was also jailed for six years in 2002 after being found guilty of abusing seven boys under 16 between 1975 and 1999.
'Material failings'
The independent review, commissioned by the FA, was carried out by barrister Clive Sheldon QC after several former players at different clubs spoke publically about their experiences.
It found "significant institutional failings" at the governing body, which it said was "too slow" to have sufficient protection measures in place between October 1995 and May 2000.
The report looked into when Newcastle became aware of allegations of abuse by Ormond, who had links to its youth team in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as when it took action.
It reviewed the accounts of 11 players who were abused by Ormond.
Mr Sheldon heard how one former boys' club player, Derek Bell - who has waived his right to anonymity - disclosed to officials at Newcastle in 1997 that he was abused by Ormond when he was a child.
Despite this, it said, Ormond was still allowed to go to a youth tournament and no additional safeguards were put in place.
Ormond, who was never formally employed by Newcastle but was paid more than £3,000 in what the club said was expenses, left "several months" after the allegation was brought to the attention of John Carver, the club's director of the centre of excellence, and youth development officer John Murray, the report said.
'No training'
It described these as "material failings" as Ormond's "continued presence" at the club "posed a great risk to the safety of the young players".
The disclosure of abuse "should also have been reported to more senior officials", the report said.
The review added that Mr Carver said he "did not have any training as to what to do" and there were no formal child protection reporting procedures in place.
It said Newcastle reported it was "generally accepted that nothing was known about Ormond's activities until the late 1990s", when Mr Bell said he had been abused.
The report says Ormond was eventually removed from the club "on the pretence of him having insufficient coaching badges to remain".
"I have seen no evidence that staff or other officials at Newcastle witnessed actual abuse committed by Ormond," Mr Sheldon said.
Newcastle United said it welcomed the report and it would "take time to review and carefully consider its findings".
"The club would like to take the opportunity to express its sincere apologies and sympathy to all individuals affected by historic abuse in football and commend the bravery of those who have come forward and shared their stories," it said.
"Newcastle United condemns any and all forms of abuse and shares a collective commitment to ensuring any lessons are learned so that football is safe for everyone.
"Along with the wider football community, the club has fully cooperated with the investigative team since the review was launched in 2016 and continues to support all efforts which seek to guarantee the safety and welfare of children at all levels of the game.
"Today, Newcastle United has comprehensive and robust safeguarding measures in place to protect and support young people throughout the football club."
The FA said it fully accepted the findings of the Sheldon review.
