Caroline Kayll: Paul Robson denies murder and blackmail
- Published
A cage fighter murdered his teacher ex-partner after blackmailing her about a relationship with a teenage boy, a jury has been told.
Caroline Kayll died after the "vicious" attack at her Northumberland home in November, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
A 15-year-old boy who was also at the property suffered a number of injuries.
Paul Robson, 50, of Wallsend, denies murder, claiming Ms Kayll was attacked by the teenager, whom he also denies assaulting.
Mr Robson had started a "clandestine" relationship with Ms Kayll while she was a married prison education worker and he was an inmate at HMP Northumberland.
After his release, he moved into her home in Linton but they split up weeks before the murder when he found out she had started a sexual relationship with the boy.
The former MMA fighter threatened to expose the relationship and "ruin her" by telling her school about it, the court was told.
In exchange for his silence she paid him £29,000, the jury heard, and took out a £10,500 loan.
On 15 November, Mr Robson travelled from Glasgow to her home armed with two bottles of ammonia, screw drivers, pliers and a wrench, the prosecution alleged.
Ms Kayll suffered devastating injuries, was put on life support in hospital but died days later.
Jurors also heard Mr Robson used a variety of knives to attack the 15 year old but he survived.
The trial continues.