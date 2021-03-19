Dead humpback whale washed up on Blyth beach
Efforts are under way to remove a dead whale from a Northumberland beach.
The 36ft-long (11m) juvenile humpback washed up on the beach at Blyth overnight, with Northumberland County Council arranging its removal.
The council said there is an "unpleasant smell" from the "partially decomposed carcass" and people are urged not to visit the area.
Northumbria Police set up a cordon to keep people away from the remains of the whale.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the whale was reported to them at about 07:15 GMT.
Whale rescue experts said it was clear the animal had been dead long before it was washed up and it was already decomposing.
