Murder accused Paul Robson 'took phones and knives from scene'
A man on trial for murdering a teacher and attempting to murder a boy she was in an unlawful relationship with, left her home with their mobile phones and three bloodstained knives.
Paul Robson denies blackmailing and killing Caroline Kayll, 47, and attempting to murder a 15-year-old.
The 50-year-old told a court he took the phones as he believed they would contain "proof he wasn't lying".
The jury heard he tried to withdraw £500 the next morning using her card.
Mr Robson also put out messages on Facebook to Mrs Kayll's friends and colleagues telling about her relationship with the boy, but did not mention the attack at her home in Linton, Northumberland, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
In his second day of giving evidence, the former cage fighter told the court he took two large knives and a cleaver - all bloodstained - and put them in his car.
Mr Robson, who met Mrs Kayll while he was in prison and she worked there, said he drove towards his home in Wallsend but changed his mind and went to Glasgow, where he had been living.
Cross examining, Nicholas Lumley QC said to Mr Robson: "You are a cold and calculating killer who cares only for yourself, aren't you?" Mr Robson replied "No".
The accused later admitted he did not call an ambulance or the police the night of the attack, in November 2020.
He said he left after a neighbour, a nurse, whom he had asked to come and help, asked him to go.
At the time he said he felt numb, frightened and hurt and just did what she asked, the court heard.
Mr Robson, from Stanley Street, Wallsend, said he believed it was the youth who killed Mrs Kayll.
He said he went to her house to pick up money he was owed when he was hit from behind while arguing with her.
He told the court that, after he regained consciousness, he went upstairs and became involved in a violent struggle with the youth in an upstairs en-suite bathroom.
Mr Robson said he found Mrs Kayll unconscious on the floor with blood in her mouth before fighting with the youth again.
Mrs Kayll suffered catastrophic brain injuries and died in hospital.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, had 45 injuries, including stab wounds. Mr Robson admits attacking him but said it was in self-defence.
The trial continues.
