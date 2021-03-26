Dangerous riding sees dozens suspended from e-scooters
Dozens of people caught dangerously riding e-scooters have been suspended from using them in Newcastle.
Fines could also be brought in if the 250 e-scooters, which were introduced last month, are not used safely in the city, operator Neuron said.
There have been complaints of them being "dumped everywhere" and being ridden illegally or recklessly.
Earlier this week six people were banned from the roads after being caught riding them in Jesmond.
More than 40 people have been given two-month suspensions for incidents including riding on pavements or having two people on them.
'Carrot rather than stick'
An overnight curfew has already been imposed so the e-scooters cannot be hired between 23:00 and 05:00.
Neuron bosses told Newcastle City Council's overview and scrutiny committee that parking fines are "definitely on the table".
George Symes from the company said it would be "refining" the location of its parking spots and adding more in Sandyford, Shieldfield and Jesmond.
He said: "From our experience globally we find that people respond much better to the carrot rather than the stick and by offering incentives that is money out of our pockets that we are returning to the users, whereas if we introduce penalties that is potentially an extra revenue stream for us but it is bad revenue - so we don't like to go there, if possible."
