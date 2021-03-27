BBC News

Old maps found in North Shields Georgian townhouse renovation

Published
image copyrightEye of Tyne Photography
image captionThe haul of maps were found during the renovation of a Georgian townhouse

Old maps and servants' quarters have been discovered during the renovation of a Georgian townhouse.

The maps dating back to he 1700s were found in 18 Northumberland Place in North Shields, which is home to chartered surveyor RA Jackson and Son.

The former servants' quarters were found behind a hidden door in the upper part of the building.

Historic England said more such "fascinating discoveries" could be made as a heritage scheme begins.

image copyrightEye of the Tyne Photography
image captionThe maps show North Shields, North Tyneside and other parts of the North East

The maps show North Shields, North Tyneside and other parts of the North East, including Newcastle and Sunderland, at various points throughout history.

The quarters feature two rooms, sleeping quarters for male and female servants including some small privacy closets, and a main room, possibly to use when they weren't working.

They also have the original wallpaper and furniture.

image copyrightEye of Tyne Photography
image captionThe servants' quarter have original wallpaper

The discoveries came as the North Shields Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project - a four-year programme aimed at revitalising the Northumberland Square Conservation Area - got under way.

Deputy Mayor Bruce Pickard said: "North Shields is full of history and the discoveries inside 18 Northumberland Place are fascinating.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe maps were found at 18 Northumberland Place

Jules Brown, Historic Places Adviser for Historic England, said: "This is a fascinating discovery and shows what treasures lay lost and forgotten right under our noses.

"There must be many more stories and artefacts hidden away in the town centre that could bring the history of the high street to life."

