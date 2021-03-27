Newcastle councillor Nigel Todd dies after '40 years of campaigning'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a councillor who has died after 40 years of "tireless campaigning".
Nigel Todd, 73, represented the Elswick, Wingrove and Arthur's Hill areas on Newcastle City Council since 1980.
Council leader Nick Forbes said Mr Todd "dedicated his life to tackling poverty, racism and inequality".
Mr Todd, who was a Labour councillor, had been planning to stand for re-election in the May elections.
Mr Forbes said he was "devastated" by Mr Todd's death, adding: "He was widely known, and hugely popular, across the West End of the city. Everywhere he went people would stop, say hello and ask him for advice or help."
The Labour council leader said: " Nigel was a tireless campaigner, a dedicated environmentalist and never lost faith in his vision of a better world.
"He never had an unkind word about anyone and always had a friendly smile."
Deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the sudden death of my great friend & comrade Nigel Todd. Nigel was a socialist who truly loved people & communities, championing their interest & working with people & for them so that they could make their lives better. pic.twitter.com/KrUknnNmqb— Chi Onwurah 💙 (@ChiOnwurah) March 27, 2021
Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah said she was "deeply saddened and distressed" over the death of her "great friend and comrade".
The Labour MP said he was a "socialist who truly loved people and communities".
Council chief executive Pat Ritchie, said: "He was a highly respected long-serving member of the council who worked tirelessly on behalf of the community of Arthur's Hill.
"He will be sorely missed by colleagues on both sides of the political divide and all those he represented."
Mr Todd was involved in various projects including the Workers Education Association, the New Deal for Communities initiative, Action for Arthur's Hill, the Time Exchange and Greening Wingrove and Arthur's Hill which encouraged residents to grower plants and vegetables.
