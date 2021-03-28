Gosforth girl with cerebral palsy completes challenge
A girl with cerebral palsy has completed her version of the Great North Run to raise funds for a vital piece of exercise equipment.
Wren Steer, seven, has completed 13.1 miles (21km) in her stationary exercise machine in eight days, and she is determined to do more.
Wren is unable to sit, stand, walk or talk but has been using a loaned Innowalk machine for exercise.
She has raised more than £7,000 towards buying the £26,000 machine.
Her mother Anna Steer said the machine is on a two-week loan and is vital in helping Wren build up body strength and mobility.
Having fundraised for various charities in the past, the family - from Gosforth in Newcastle - has launched the online appeal, dubbed the Great North Wren, to buy Wren a machine of her own.
Mrs Steer said she was "overwhelmed" by peoples' generosity so far.
She said: "Wren has done so much better than we expected. She completed the challenge in eight days and she is still going.
"We say she did the Great North Run and is now running back again.
"So long as she has got the High School Musical soundtrack on she is happy to keep going. She has so much energy."
Wren can spend up to an hour a day on the machine and has clocked up more than 17 miles (28km) so far.
Her brother Ted, 12, and sister Dulcie, 10, as well as her father John and mother often join her by jogging round the kitchen.
