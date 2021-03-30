Northumbria PCC: The candidates standing for election
- Published
People living in the Northumbria force area will vote on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC) as well as voting in local authority elections.
The vote was due to take place in May last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Northumbria PCC was elected in November 2012.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
These are the candidates who have declared they intend to stand this year (listed alphabetically):
Duncan Crute, Conservatives
Runs a businesses selling made-to-measure suits and stood as a Conservative candidate in two general elections.
Georgina Hill, Independent
A qualified barrister and is a councillor at Northumberland County Council.
Peter Maughan, Liberal Democrat
Has been a Gateshead councillor for more than 25 years and is also a solicitor.
Kim McGuinness, Labour
The current Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.