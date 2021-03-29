Dex Garage multi-storey car park set for demolition
The first multi-storey car park to be built in the north of England is to be demolished.
Dex Garage opened in Newcastle city centre in 1931 with car showrooms, a workshop and a petrol filling station.
It is now set to be torn down as part of the planned £200m regeneration of the Pilgrim Street area with new bars, restaurants, shops, and apartments.
Newcastle Council described the loss of the art deco structure as "regrettable" but said it had "no grounds" to object.
The five-storey building is the oldest existing straight ramped multi-storey car park outside London and the fourth oldest in England.
In 2009 a bid for listed status was denied by English Heritage.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that in a planning report approving the proposal, the authority said: "The car park is contemporary with the former Paramount (Odeon) Cinema and reflects the increasing importance of the car within society.
"The above buildings and structures... are in varying degrees of condition, with some elements in a relatively poor state of repair.
"Whilst the proposed demolition of the above heritage assets is regrettable, the level of building recording undertaken, in relation to Dex multi storey car park is considered acceptable."
