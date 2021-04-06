Cullercoats: Warning after people spotted in breaking waves
Rescuers have issued a warning after people were spotted being hit by waves off the "treacherous" Tynemouth coast.
Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) said swimming or surfing was too dangerous after people were seen near the water's edge at Cullercoats.
TVLB spokesman Peter Lilley said cliff paths and the water's edge should be avoided until the storm had "abated".
He said rescuers would be risking their safety if they needed to go in the water in the "extreme" weather.
Mr Lilley said: "We've not been called to Cullercoats Bay today, but conditions are treacherous and we would recommend against all activities while conditions are such.
"Not only will it be very dangerous for anyone swimming, surfing or tombstoning, but we're also at a point where ourselves, coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and even helicopters would face extreme challenges trying to rescue people.
"We'd ask people to keep away from the waters edge, breaking waves and cliff paths until the storm has abated."
