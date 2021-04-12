Covid-19: Tynemouth and South Shields piers reopen to public
- Published
The River Tyne's two piers are reopening to the public as coronavirus restrictions ease.
The Port of Tyne closed the North and South piers in Tynemouth and South Shields in March 2020 over fears crowds could not maintain social distancing.
Restrictions across England are easing from Monday as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
The piers will open to the public during daylight hours except during severe weather conditions.
The port authority said distancing rules would still apply and gatherings were limited to six people or two households.
Steven Clapperton, maritime director and harbour master at the port, said: "Throughout the pandemic we've taken a very strong position in line with the government's requirements in order to ensure everyone's safety.
"The easing of restrictions means we have been able to review whether we can open both piers and we're delighted we're now able to do so."
The piers were built more than 100 years ago to shelter the mouth of the Tyne from the full force of the sea and prevent ship wrecks.
Inspections of the piers have continued while they have been shut, the port authority said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.