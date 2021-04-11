Covid: Sunderland vaccine drop-in sessions for over 50s
Drop-in jab sessions are being held at three clinics for the over 50s who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid.
Houghton Primary Care Centre, Riverview Health Centre, in Sunderland, and Washington Primary Care Centre are open until 14:00 GMT.
No appointment is needed, but patients must be registered with a Sunderland GP and show photo ID.
However, anyone who has tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days is urged not to attend and book with a GP.
A spokesman for NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "If you are over 50 years old and haven't yet had the chance to have your first vaccination, whether you've found it hard to get the time off work or are just hesitant about the jab, these clinics give you a further chance to have the jab before the vaccination programme moves onto the next cohorts."
