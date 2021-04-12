Blyth Power Station to be turned into UK's first 'gigafactory'
- Published
The UK's first "gigafactory" has moved a step closer after the firm behind it revealed it had purchased a former power station.
Britishvolt said it had bought the 235-acre (95 hectare) Blyth Power Station site and would have "spades in the soil" by the summer.
The plant will produce lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, with production scheduled to start in 2023.
About 3,000 jobs are expected to be created.
Blyth Power Station site was bought for an undisclosed sum from Northumberland County Council, with the sale completed on Friday.
Britishvolt Chairman Peter Rolton said planning permission had already been submitted.
"This is a hugely positive and historic move forward for Britishvolt," he said.
"Northumberland County Council has helped us secure the best site in the UK for a gigaplant."
Mr Rolton added that ex-offenders and people "on the wrong tracks" would be offered training for jobs at the site, as well as the chance to do life skills and adult literacy courses.
The council said the project had "solid support" across the county and would be a significant investment in the region.
Britishvolt hopes to be producing enough batteries for 300,000 electric cars a year by 2027.
The £2.6bn factory will be the largest single industrial investment in the North East since the arrival of Nissan, according to the firm.