Gateshead man Lee Wall jailed after murdering friend in row
- Published
A man who murdered his friend during a row over a mobile phone must serve at least 19 years in jail after being handed a life sentence.
Lee Wall, 43, of Chevington, Gateshead, had denied stabbing Daryl Fowler last September but was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Police said Mr Fowler, 28, had been "brutally assaulted" in an argument over the sale of the phone.
They added Wall had "shown no remorse" over the killing.
The trial was told Mr Fowler was found with knife wounds on Gateshead's Leam Lane Estate.
During a call for an ambulance, Wall was heard encouraging Mr Fowler's girlfriend to say two men had stabbed him before running away, police said.
After being arrested he changed his story and claimed he had stabbed his friend in self-defence, a force spokesperson added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.