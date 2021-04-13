Newcastle e-scooter hire banned on evenings after pubs reopen
More restrictions have been put on Newcastle's e-scooters to stop them being ridden by "overly-exuberant revellers" after lockdown eased.
There was already a curfew on overnight use, and now riders will be prevented from parking in parts of the city centre between 18:00 and 23:00 BST.
Top speed will also be limited to 9mph in that zone, rather than the usual 15mph, until Monday.
It is aimed at stopping people hiring them after a night out at the pub.
The new measures, announced by operator Neuron, also included additional safety ambassadors in the city centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'New-found freedom'
The e-scooters have have proved a controversial addition to Newcastle since arriving in February, with reports they were being misused and last month six people were banned from the roads after being caught drink-riding them.
Neuron said: "With the much-awaited return of pubs and other entertainment venues in the city centre, Neuron and Newcastle City Council are keen to ensure that the e-scooters aren't seen as an option for overly-exuberant revellers."
The company's city manager, Chris Miles, added: "Now is the time to be enjoying new-found freedom rather than risking points on your licence or spending time in A&E."