Newcastle United: Government 'not involved' in Saudi Arabia-backed takeover bid
The government has denied it was involved "at any point" over a Saudi Arabia-backed group's failed bid to buy Newcastle United.
However officials acknowledged that meetings had taken place between the Foreign Office and the Premier League.
They were said to have been clear that any prospective takeover was a matter for the two parties concerned.
It follows a Daily Mail report claiming the PM was asked to intervene after the £300m deal ran into difficulties.
A government spokesman said: "While we welcome overseas investment, this was a commercial matter for the parties concerned and the government was not involved at any point in the takeover talks on the sale of Newcastle United."
Newcastle United and the Premier League declined to comment.
The Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, which included sovereign wealth fund PIF, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers, had agreed the deal to buy the club from Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley last April.
The takeover was being scrutinised under the Premier League's owners' and directors' test as to whether Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would effectively have owned the club.
The Daily Mail has reported that the prince asked Boris Johnson to "correct and reconsider" a "wrong" conclusion by the Premier League that he would have been in charge.
The prime minister reportedly then asked Lord Udny-Lister - a Middle East expert and a long-standing aide dating back to his days as London mayor - to look into the complaint.
Lord Udny-Lister was said to have responded by saying he would "investigate".
The group, which described itself as an "autonomous and purely commercial investor", withdrew from the deal last July, blaming the Premier League's "unforeseeably prolonged process" for the collapse.
The Premier League previously said its board had "on a number of occasions, given its opinion about which entities it believes would have control over the club" if the consortium had continued with the deal.
Newcastle United have now launched legal proceedings against the league over the aborted bid.
Giving evidence at a select committee of MPs in April 2020, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said it was for the Premier League alone to make assessments of potential acquisitions of football clubs under its owners' and directors' test.
Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has previously said two virtual meeting were held between the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the league over the takeover.
The government's denial of involvement comes amid a lobbying row over former PM David Cameron and the failed finance firm Greensill Capital.
It has sparked a wider debate over private companies' attempts to influence ministers and officials.
