North Tyneside mayoral race 2021: The candidates standing
- Published
People in the North Tyneside area will vote on 6 May to elect a mayor as well as voting in local authority and police and crime commissioner elections.
The elections were due to take place in May 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
There are five candidates vying to be elected to the mayoral role.
The role's duties include being North Tyneside Council's "principal public spokesperson" and giving "overall political direction", the council said.
The candidates are (listed alphabetically):
John Appleby, Liberal Democrat
Formerly head of mechanical engineering at Newcastle University and represented Woolsington on Newcastle City Council between 2004 and 2007.
Norma Redfearn, Labour
The former teacher has been North Tyneside mayor since 2013 and is standing for her third term.
Penny Remfry, Green Party
Has lived in the region for almost 50 years and is the co-coordinator of the local party.
Steven Robinson, Conservative
A British Gas Engineer and former Royal Marine.
Jack Thomson, UKIP
Grew up and lives in North Shields, a town he describes as a "hidden gem" of the North East.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.