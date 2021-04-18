Northumberland roving vaccination service 'so no-one left behind'
- Published
A "roving" Covid vaccination service has been set up to ensure "no-one is left behind".
The customised van creates "pop-up" clinics in Northumberland for those in remote areas and hard to reach groups such as the homeless or travellers.
In its first two days it has vaccinated more than 100 people.
Health bosses said if there was sufficient demand the service could also be rolled out to large employers and workplaces.
'Big challenges'
The van's first stop was the village of Bellingham and then homeless hostels in Cramlington and Seaton Valley.
Richard Hay, from the NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We understand the uniqueness of Northumberland and we've had to overcome some big challenges with this roll-out - for example, the distance people have been expected to travel to attend a large vaccination centre.
"The introduction of the roving vaccination service will make sure no-one is left behind.
"We must stress that this service is still in the early stages of development and is not a 'walk-in' service.
"All patients being vaccinated by the roving vaccination service will continue to be invited to attend a clinic when it is their turn."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.